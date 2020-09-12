Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 893.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,563 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,890 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $8,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 588.2% in the 2nd quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 144.2% in the 1st quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 127 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.42.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $339.13. 1,598,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,831,512. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $271.28 and a 1-year high of $363.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $339.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $313.40. The company has a market cap of $149.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.19%.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.57, for a total transaction of $349,468.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,432 shares in the company, valued at $8,905,240.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.95, for a total value of $1,203,800.00. Insiders have sold 21,889 shares of company stock valued at $7,119,719 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

