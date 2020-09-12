Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,580 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,790 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up approximately 1.2% of Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $13,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 6.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,662,849 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $277,363,000 after purchasing an additional 94,034 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Facebook by 93.2% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 9,167 shares during the period. Retirement Network grew its holdings in Facebook by 1.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Network now owns 3,519 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors grew its holdings in Facebook by 143.1% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 3,984 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Facebook by 1.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,372,243 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,062,890,000 after acquiring an additional 84,923 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total transaction of $296,154.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,132.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.14, for a total value of $46,005.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at $730,865.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,863 shares of company stock worth $9,085,220 in the last ninety days. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Facebook from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, August 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Facebook from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BofA Securities upped their target price on Facebook from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.42.

Shares of FB stock traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $266.61. The company had a trading volume of 18,899,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,124,564. The company has a market capitalization of $763.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.25. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $304.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.25.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. Research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

