Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VO. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 69.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,235,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,791,000 after buying an additional 6,255,064 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 37.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,250,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,023,000 after acquiring an additional 3,337,164 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 103.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,810,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429,335 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,160,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,345,000 after buying an additional 1,053,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $68,698,000.

NYSEARCA:VO traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $173.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 563,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,725. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $110.05 and a twelve month high of $186.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.18.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

