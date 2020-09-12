Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 10,086 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,344 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,086 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $6,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,672 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 60,465 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,771,000 after acquiring an additional 4,746 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 106,753 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $9,760,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,642,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.19.

In related news, SVP Roger Bird sold 6,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total value of $683,911.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,630 shares in the company, valued at $6,157,379.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 42,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $4,751,700.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 144,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,209,856.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,621 shares of company stock valued at $8,373,428. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,109,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,454,486. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.64 and a 200-day moving average of $91.43. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $61.61 and a 12 month high of $114.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $184.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.96.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

