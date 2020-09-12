Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 189,411 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 239.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,602 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,411 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 1.3% of Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $14,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 6,131.5% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,967,354 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935,783 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 52.1% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.27.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.79. 13,920,166 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,147,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.46. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.84 and a fifty-two week high of $62.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.70 and its 200 day moving average is $56.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $30.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

