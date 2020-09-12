Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,131 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,061 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $5,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 75.2% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 666.7% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Cabana LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $49,000.

NYSEARCA IJH traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $185.54. The company had a trading volume of 779,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,888,193. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $117.87 and a 1-year high of $210.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $190.84 and a 200 day moving average of $172.71.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

