Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 321.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,253 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,473 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE V traded down $0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $200.68. 7,438,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,972,681. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $217.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.47 billion, a PE ratio of 38.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $201.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.70.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

V has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $196.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.28.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $9,457,560.00. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.49, for a total value of $1,340,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,485,404.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,122 shares of company stock valued at $24,683,231 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

