Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $17.31 Million Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 169.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 313,238 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 197,074 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for 1.5% of Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $17,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Oracle by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 9,817 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 1,609 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 17,437 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,852 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 9,749 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total transaction of $75,754,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares in the company, valued at $61,692,561,620.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total transaction of $21,632,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $21,632,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,300,000 shares of company stock valued at $344,646,000 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Oracle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.86.

Shares of ORCL stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.00. 40,200,668 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,448,660. The stock has a market cap of $175.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.15. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $39.71 and a 12 month high of $61.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. Oracle had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 79.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

