Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $6.90 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 114.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,880 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $6,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 88.7% in the second quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 4,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.4% in the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 3,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 23.5% in the second quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 7,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.6% in the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 3,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 57.7% in the second quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 17,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,366,000 after purchasing an additional 6,453 shares during the last quarter. 42.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

QQQ traded down $1.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $270.45. 71,809,014 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,811,860. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $275.51 and its 200 day moving average is $235.33. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $164.93 and a 12 month high of $303.50.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.