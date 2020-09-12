Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $6.90 Million Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,888 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $6,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 262.8% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CL. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.33.

In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 41,386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total transaction of $3,137,058.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,778,082.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 42,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.52, for a total transaction of $3,273,143.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 89,800 shares in the company, valued at $6,871,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 256,206 shares of company stock worth $19,617,943. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CL traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,694,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,062,882. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $58.49 and a 12 month high of $80.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.36.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 559.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

Recommended Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.