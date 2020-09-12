Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $8.82 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,303 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,636 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.20. 7,950,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.02.

