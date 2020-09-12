Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 1,119.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,103 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 179.4% in the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

ABBV traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.70. 8,382,139 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,066,991. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $158.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.46. AbbVie Inc has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $101.28.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.14. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 628.57% and a net margin of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $5,332,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,789,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $91.40 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.33.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.