Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,771 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $79,769,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 115.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,164,092 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,620,126,000 after buying an additional 623,604 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 12.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,485,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,211,807,000 after buying an additional 483,219 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,565,856 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,163,413,000 after buying an additional 445,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 14.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,509,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,976,599,000 after buying an additional 439,638 shares during the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,650.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,662.16.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $10.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,515.76. 1,532,698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,658,135. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,037.96 billion, a PE ratio of 33.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,548.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,392.60. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,726.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

