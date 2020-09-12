Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 135.2% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 176.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 69.6% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period.

VBK stock traded down $1.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $206.17. 129,535 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,134. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $213.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.06. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $123.28 and a 52-week high of $223.46.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

