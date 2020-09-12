Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 2,144 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Teradyne worth $7,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Teradyne by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Teradyne by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its stake in Teradyne by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 29,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Teradyne by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter.

Get Teradyne alerts:

TER traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.92. 1,653,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,301,481. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.87 and a 1 year high of $93.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.29. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The company had revenue of $838.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.44 million. Equities analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.09%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Teradyne has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.59.

In other Teradyne news, Director Paul J. Tufano sold 10,412 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total transaction of $942,806.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 113,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,238,850.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 13,339 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.05, for a total transaction of $1,121,142.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,137 shares of company stock worth $8,299,288. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.