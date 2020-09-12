Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 2,387 Shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $7,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,073,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,425,000 after purchasing an additional 190,066 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,182,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,135,000 after purchasing an additional 228,082 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 6,026.7% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,331,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,569,000 after purchasing an additional 8,195,290 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 7.9% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,007,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,041,000 after purchasing an additional 441,042 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 66.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,627,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,228 shares during the period. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ZTS traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $158.59. The stock had a trading volume of 854,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,447,503. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.60. The stock has a market cap of $75.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.76. Zoetis Inc has a 1 year low of $90.14 and a 1 year high of $165.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $125.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Gabelli lowered shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.38.

In other Zoetis news, Director Linda Rhodes sold 1,087 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.16, for a total value of $173,006.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,646.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total transaction of $161,864.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,497.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,009 shares of company stock worth $5,685,933 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

