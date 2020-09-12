Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 35,618 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 169.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 56,601 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 35,618 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up approximately 1.2% of Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $14,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,547,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $22,933,597,000 after purchasing an additional 5,714,595 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,071,595 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,934,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690,072 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,291,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,254,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,155,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 99.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,158,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $780,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577,704 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total value of $11,738,029.01. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total transaction of $3,738,220.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,086,229.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HD. UBS Group boosted their target price on Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Home Depot from $240.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Bank of America raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $330.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Home Depot from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.33.

Shares of HD stock traded up $3.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $276.33. The company had a trading volume of 3,726,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,072,049. The firm has a market cap of $293.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $275.70 and a 200 day moving average of $238.49. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $292.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

