Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 102,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,903,000. Waste Management makes up approximately 0.9% of Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,510,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Waste Management by 81.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,452,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $567,308,000 after buying an additional 2,440,555 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 85.8% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,891,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,172,000 after buying an additional 1,797,429 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 46.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,180,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,431,000 after buying an additional 1,008,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Waste Management by 139.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,515,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,267,000 after buying an additional 883,735 shares during the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

In related news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.95, for a total transaction of $33,689.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,586 shares in the company, valued at $3,485,072.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

WM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Waste Management from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.38.

WM stock traded up $1.47 on Friday, reaching $113.15. 1,505,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,493,225. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $47.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.73. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.34 and a twelve month high of $126.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.08 and a 200-day moving average of $105.20.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.55%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.