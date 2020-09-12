Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 167,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,147 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up 1.7% of Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.44% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $20,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 9,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. TCF National Bank lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IJS stock traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $124.83. 131,744 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,929. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.95. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $85.63 and a 12 month high of $162.87.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.