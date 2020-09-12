Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,523 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,523 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 0.9% of Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $9,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 57.1% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,077,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,560,810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,753,534 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 49.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,127,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677,001 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $194,454,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 385.2% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 447,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,488,000 after purchasing an additional 355,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $44,433,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $222.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,020,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,833. The business’s 50-day moving average is $225.05 and its 200-day moving average is $193.65. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $133.57 and a 52 week high of $246.08.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

