Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 40,864 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 554,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,864 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises 1.9% of Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $22,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EFV. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 29.4% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Stralem & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 23.5% during the second quarter. Stralem & Co. Inc. now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $108,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS EFV traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,179,686 shares. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.41. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Story: What is the role of the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.