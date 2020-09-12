Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $8.28 Million Position in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,282,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Charter Communications by 47.2% during the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in Charter Communications by 9.7% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $425,000. 70.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of CHTR stock traded down $2.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $601.52. The company had a trading volume of 860,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,376. Charter Communications Inc has a 52-week low of $345.67 and a 52-week high of $629.52. The company has a market capitalization of $123.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $598.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $524.01.
CHTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Nomura upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $619.17.
In other news, COO John Bickham sold 9,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.57, for a total value of $4,902,375.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 5,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.10, for a total transaction of $3,030,790.50. In the last three months, insiders sold 112,827 shares of company stock worth $63,786,641. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.
About Charter Communications
Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.
