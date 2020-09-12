Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $8.28 Million Position in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,282,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Charter Communications by 47.2% during the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in Charter Communications by 9.7% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $425,000. 70.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHTR stock traded down $2.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $601.52. The company had a trading volume of 860,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,376. Charter Communications Inc has a 52-week low of $345.67 and a 52-week high of $629.52. The company has a market capitalization of $123.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $598.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $524.01.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $1.10. Charter Communications had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $11.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Charter Communications Inc will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current year.

CHTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Nomura upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $619.17.

In other news, COO John Bickham sold 9,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.57, for a total value of $4,902,375.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 5,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.10, for a total transaction of $3,030,790.50. In the last three months, insiders sold 112,827 shares of company stock worth $63,786,641. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

