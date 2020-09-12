Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) Raised to “Outperform” at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $10.00 price target on the energy company’s stock.

EXTN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered Exterran from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Johnson Rice reiterated a buy rating on shares of Exterran in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Exterran in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exterran from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.33.

Get Exterran alerts:

Shares of EXTN opened at $4.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.49. Exterran has a one year low of $3.24 and a one year high of $14.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $153.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.09.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The energy company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.44. The business had revenue of $171.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.15 million. Exterran had a negative return on equity of 13.63% and a negative net margin of 14.61%. Analysts predict that Exterran will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Exterran by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,068,643 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,129,000 after purchasing an additional 121,372 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exterran by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 400,626 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 7,106 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Exterran by 1,108.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 297,805 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 273,155 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Exterran in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,302,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Exterran by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 184,616 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 55,153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Exterran Company Profile

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power solutions.

Read More: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Exterran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exterran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.