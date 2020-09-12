Fanuc (OTCMKTS:KUKAF) Trading 4.5% Higher

Fanuc Corporation (OTCMKTS:KUKAF) traded up 4.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $46.17 and last traded at $46.17. 265 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.20.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.06.

Fanuc Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KUKAF)

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft, an automation company, provides robot-based automation solutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Systems, Robotics, Swisslog, Swisslog Healthcare, and China. The company offers solutions for automating manufacturing processes, including body production, and engines and transmissions assembling; and systems, such as individual system components, tools and fixtures, automated production cells, and turnkey systems for the automotive industry.

