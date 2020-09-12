FBL Financial Group (FFG) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

FBL Financial Group has raised its dividend by 14.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. FBL Financial Group has a payout ratio of 48.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect FBL Financial Group to earn $4.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.5%.

Shares of FFG opened at $49.75 on Friday. FBL Financial Group has a 52 week low of $29.01 and a 52 week high of $61.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.02.

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.03). FBL Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $200.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.70 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FBL Financial Group will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FFG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FBL Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Sidoti downgraded FBL Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on FBL Financial Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In other FBL Financial Group news, CAO Anthony James Aldridge sold 1,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $51,910.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,411.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FBL Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance and annuity products. The Annuity segment sells various traditional annuity products that primarily consist of fixed rate and indexed annuities, and supplementary contracts. The Life Insurance segment offers whole life, term life, and universal life policies.

