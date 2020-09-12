FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) PT Raised to $90.00

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) had its price objective upped by SVB Leerink from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for FibroGen’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.48 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.52 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.00 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on FGEN. Zacks Investment Research cut FibroGen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of FibroGen from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.33.

NASDAQ FGEN opened at $42.17 on Tuesday. FibroGen has a 1-year low of $22.65 and a 1-year high of $51.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.79. The company has a current ratio of 9.37, a quick ratio of 9.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $42.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.29 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 60.97% and a negative net margin of 287.01%. FibroGen’s quarterly revenue was down 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that FibroGen will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider K Peony Yu sold 3,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $141,914.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,706,143.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 15,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.91, for a total transaction of $763,853.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 278,947 shares in the company, valued at $14,201,191.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,283 shares of company stock worth $1,570,532 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FGEN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in FibroGen by 5.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,548,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $305,921,000 after buying an additional 419,060 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FibroGen by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,015,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $243,794,000 after buying an additional 388,625 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 381.4% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,022,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $174,533,000 after buying an additional 3,979,159 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,080,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,064,000 after buying an additional 441,296 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in FibroGen by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,662,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,506,000 after buying an additional 24,939 shares during the last quarter. 73.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

