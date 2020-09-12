First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF (FCEF) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 11th

Posted by on Sep 12th, 2020

First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.093 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th.

First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF has increased its dividend by 285.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,568. First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF has a one year low of $12.54 and a one year high of $23.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.77 and a 200-day moving average of $18.65.

Further Reading: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders

Dividend History for First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF)

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit