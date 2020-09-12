First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:MCEF)

First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:MCEF) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th.

First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF has increased its dividend by 219.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of MCEF traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.28. 1,722 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,902. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.52. First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF has a 12 month low of $14.18 and a 12 month high of $20.37.

