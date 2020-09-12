First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a decrease of 82.2% from the August 15th total of 100,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 673,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ FIXD opened at $55.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.21. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.38 and a fifty-two week high of $58.74.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 21st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 122.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 55,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after buying an additional 30,727 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 39.1% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $297,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 103.3% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 26,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 13,252 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 84.4% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares during the period.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.