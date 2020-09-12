FirstService Corp (TSE:FSV) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

FirstService Corp (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.215 per share on Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th.

Shares of FSV stock traded down C$0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$169.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,662. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.71. FirstService has a twelve month low of C$83.36 and a twelve month high of C$172.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$159.63 and a 200-day moving average of C$133.62.

FirstService (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C$0.96. The business had revenue of C$861.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$738.48 million. On average, equities analysts expect that FirstService will post 3.5599996 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$100.00 price objective on shares of FirstService in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th.

In related news, Senior Officer Douglas G. Cooke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$155.00, for a total transaction of C$775,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 171,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$26,586,220. Also, Senior Officer Alex Nguyen sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$138.00, for a total transaction of C$531,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,437,200. Insiders sold 11,906 shares of company stock valued at $1,801,663 in the last three months.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

