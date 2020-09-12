Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) Shares Sold by Sylebra Capital Ltd

Sylebra Capital Ltd lowered its position in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,320 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,551,956 shares during the quarter. Five9 comprises approximately 0.8% of Sylebra Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Sylebra Capital Ltd owned 0.35% of Five9 worth $25,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 224.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 454,555 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,755,000 after purchasing an additional 314,314 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,269,871 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,094,000 after acquiring an additional 3,772 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Five9 during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 3.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 299,337 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,128,000 after acquiring an additional 10,839 shares during the period. Finally, AXA increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 1.4% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 511,719 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,126,000 after acquiring an additional 6,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Five9 stock traded down $2.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $116.56. The stock had a trading volume of 949,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,498. Five9 Inc has a twelve month low of $50.73 and a twelve month high of $131.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 9.07 and a quick ratio of 9.07. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -298.86 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.69.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. Five9 had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $99.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Five9 Inc will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.69, for a total value of $1,296,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,631,204.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 13,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.12, for a total transaction of $1,565,307.32. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 103,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,585,359.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,639 shares of company stock valued at $18,037,953 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Five9 from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Five9 from $100.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Five9 from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Five9 from $125.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Five9 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.64.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

