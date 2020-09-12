FlatWorld Acquisition (OTCMKTS:GPVRF) Shares Up 13.3%

Posted by on Sep 12th, 2020

FlatWorld Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GPVRF)’s share price shot up 13.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.71 and last traded at $15.58. 816,403 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 103% from the average session volume of 401,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.75.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.06.

About FlatWorld Acquisition (OTCMKTS:GPVRF)

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers a suite of high-floor and low-floor vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, cargo vans, and double deckers. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

