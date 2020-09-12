Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Now Covered by Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $38.00 target price on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on FL. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Cfra downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a hold rating to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Foot Locker currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.53.

NYSE:FL opened at $34.20 on Tuesday. Foot Locker has a 1-year low of $17.46 and a 1-year high of $47.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.78 and a 200 day moving average of $27.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 21st. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Foot Locker had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,378 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 77,317 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,255 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 28,200 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

