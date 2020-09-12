FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01), RTT News reports. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 162.42% and a negative return on equity of 84.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

Shares of FCEL stock opened at $2.17 on Friday. FuelCell Energy has a 12 month low of $0.23 and a 12 month high of $3.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.67 and a 200-day moving average of $2.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59.

FCEL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of FuelCell Energy in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Craig Hallum lowered FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered FuelCell Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.13.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and micro-grid, as well as multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

