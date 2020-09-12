Fulcrum Equity Management Buys 731 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Fulcrum Equity Management grew its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 22.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,991 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 731 shares during the quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 21.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,356,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,111,133,000 after acquiring an additional 21,974,440 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in AbbVie by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,386,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,470,438,000 after purchasing an additional 21,786,239 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,515,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,346,000 after buying an additional 5,208,549 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 148.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,964,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,976,000 after buying an additional 3,560,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,387,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,832,000 after buying an additional 2,797,448 shares during the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on ABBV. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $96.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Argus upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $91.40 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.33.

Shares of ABBV traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.70. The stock had a trading volume of 8,382,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,066,991. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.75. AbbVie Inc has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $101.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 628.57% and a net margin of 19.20%. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.26 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 52.80%.

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $5,332,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,899 shares in the company, valued at $13,789,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Article: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.