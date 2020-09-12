Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) Director Buys $12,850.00 in Stock

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) Director Kevin D. Freeman bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.57 per share, with a total value of $12,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,469 shares in the company, valued at $60,315.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Galectin Therapeutics stock opened at $2.90 on Friday. Galectin Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $4.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.76 and a 200 day moving average of $2.52.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Galectin Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GALT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 181,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 51,921 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 145.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 6,462 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 17.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,012,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 148,155 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 44.7% during the second quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 15,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 4,119 shares during the last quarter. 17.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GALT shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Galectin Therapeutics from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Galectin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th.

Galectin Therapeutics Company Profile

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, skin, and cancer diseases. The company's lead product candidate includes GR-MD-02 galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

