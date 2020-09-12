Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) Director Buys $12,850.00 in Stock

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) Director Kevin D. Freeman bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.57 per share, with a total value of $12,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,469 shares in the company, valued at $60,315.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of Galectin Therapeutics stock opened at $2.90 on Friday. Galectin Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $4.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.76 and a 200 day moving average of $2.52.
Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Galectin Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have issued reports on GALT shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Galectin Therapeutics from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Galectin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th.
Galectin Therapeutics Company Profile
Galectin Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, skin, and cancer diseases. The company's lead product candidate includes GR-MD-02 galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.
