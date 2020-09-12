Games Workshop Group PLC (OTCMKTS:GMWKF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Games Workshop Group PLC (OTCMKTS:GMWKF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 311.8% from the August 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 23.3 days.

Shares of GMWKF traded up $5.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $129.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 945 shares, compared to its average volume of 539. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.56. Games Workshop Group has a fifty-two week low of $40.73 and a fifty-two week high of $130.78.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Games Workshop Group in a research note on Monday, June 15th.

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails miniature figures and games in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Asia. It operates through Trade, Retail, and Online segments. The company offers games under the Warhammer: Age of Sigmar and Warhammer 40,000 names, as well as Horus Heresy, an off shoot of Warhammer 40,000; and Middle-earth battle games.

