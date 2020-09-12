GameStop (NYSE:GME) Price Target Raised to $8.00

GameStop (NYSE:GME) had its price target boosted by Wedbush from $5.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for GameStop’s FY2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of GameStop from $4.50 to $3.50 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of GameStop from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of GameStop from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.44.

GME opened at $6.09 on Tuesday. GameStop has a 12-month low of $2.57 and a 12-month high of $8.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.54.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.27). GameStop had a negative return on equity of 27.25% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $942.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that GameStop will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in GameStop during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in GameStop during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in GameStop during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in GameStop by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in GameStop during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game and consumer electronics retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons for use with video game hardware and software; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software, as well as collectible products.

