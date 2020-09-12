General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Purchased by Warren Averett Asset Management LLC

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,741 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in General Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $502,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in General Electric by 81.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,603,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $60,374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423,924 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 541.5% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 8,211 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 6,931 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 178.6% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 56,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,554 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Electric stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,765,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,096,368. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.09. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $13.26. The firm has a market cap of $52.52 billion, a PE ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $17.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that General Electric will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 25th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “fair value” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of General Electric from $6.51 to $6.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.02.

In other General Electric news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 15,569,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $95,594,630.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,264,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total value of $19,880,689.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

