Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Genmab A/S’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a sell rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Danske cut shares of Genmab A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.25.

Shares of GMAB stock opened at $35.54 on Tuesday. Genmab A/S has a 12-month low of $16.24 and a 12-month high of $38.57. The company has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.20. The company has a quick ratio of 9.53, a current ratio of 9.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $804.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.85 million. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 54.66% and a return on equity of 38.38%. As a group, research analysts expect that Genmab A/S will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMAB. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the first quarter valued at $32,637,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 860.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 951,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,252,000 after purchasing an additional 852,540 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 369.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 968,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,830,000 after purchasing an additional 762,210 shares during the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the second quarter valued at $23,219,000. Finally, Redmile Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 65.4% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,549,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,823,000 after purchasing an additional 612,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.79% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

