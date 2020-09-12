GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Earns “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. DZ Bank dropped their target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,900 ($24.83) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Shore Capital reiterated a sell rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,860 ($24.30) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,834.56 ($23.97).

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

LON:GSK opened at GBX 1,523.80 ($19.91) on Tuesday. GlaxoSmithKline has a one year low of GBX 1,328.19 ($17.36) and a one year high of GBX 1,857 ($24.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.37, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,532.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,585.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.43.

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported GBX 56.90 ($0.74) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline will post 11384.999531 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 57.27%.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.