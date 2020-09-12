Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:GLDFF) Short Interest Update

Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:GLDFF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 97.1% from the August 15th total of 98,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 608,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Golden Leaf stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.02. The stock had a trading volume of 124,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,503. Golden Leaf has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.01.

Golden Leaf Company Profile

Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis oil and flower products. The company also research and development; ownership, administration, and leasing of real estate; ownership and leasing of capital equipment; and medical marijuana patient consulting activities.

