Goldman Sachs Group Lowers PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) to Neutral

Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $42.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $47.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PAGS. TheStreet raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.55.

PagSeguro Digital stock opened at $35.16 on Tuesday. PagSeguro Digital has a twelve month low of $13.58 and a twelve month high of $49.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.40 and a beta of 1.45.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 23.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $629,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 169.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 35,222 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 88.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,661,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,716 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,121,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,014,000 after acquiring an additional 52,188 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 29.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 145,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after acquiring an additional 32,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

