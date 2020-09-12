Goldman Sachs Group Lowers PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) to Neutral

Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $42.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $47.00.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PAGS. TheStreet raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.55.
PagSeguro Digital stock opened at $35.16 on Tuesday. PagSeguro Digital has a twelve month low of $13.58 and a twelve month high of $49.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.40 and a beta of 1.45.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $629,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 169.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 35,222 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 88.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,661,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,716 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,121,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,014,000 after acquiring an additional 52,188 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 29.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 145,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after acquiring an additional 32,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.97% of the company’s stock.
About PagSeguro Digital
PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.
