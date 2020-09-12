Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) Given a €22.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

GYC has been the subject of several other research reports. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Nord/LB set a €20.50 ($24.12) price target on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €22.98 ($27.03).

Shares of GYC stock opened at €21.86 ($25.72) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €20.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of €20.28. Grand City Properties has a 1 year low of €16.61 ($19.54) and a 1 year high of €20.14 ($23.69).

Grand City Properties SA invests in and manages real estate properties in Germany. The company engages in buying, re-developing, optimizing, and repositioning real estate properties in Berlin, North Rhine Westphalia, Dresden, Leipzig, Halle, Nuremberg, Munich, Mannheim, Frankfurt, Bremen, and Hamburg.

