Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) Given a €22.00 Price Target at Barclays

Posted by on Sep 12th, 2020

Barclays set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

GYC has been the subject of several other research reports. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Nord/LB set a €20.50 ($24.12) price target on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €22.98 ($27.03).

Shares of GYC stock opened at €21.86 ($25.72) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €20.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of €20.28. Grand City Properties has a 1 year low of €16.61 ($19.54) and a 1 year high of €20.14 ($23.69).

About Grand City Properties

Grand City Properties SA invests in and manages real estate properties in Germany. The company engages in buying, re-developing, optimizing, and repositioning real estate properties in Berlin, North Rhine Westphalia, Dresden, Leipzig, Halle, Nuremberg, Munich, Mannheim, Frankfurt, Bremen, and Hamburg.

Further Reading: Federal Reserve

Analyst Recommendations for Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC)

Receive News & Ratings for Grand City Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand City Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit