Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) Rating Increased to Buy at BofA Securities

BofA Securities upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on OMAB. BidaskClub cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Bradesco Corretora cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort to a hold rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Bank of America cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Shares of OMAB stock opened at $36.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort has a twelve month low of $20.55 and a twelve month high of $67.07.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16). The business had revenue of $27.25 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 25.11%. Equities research analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 122,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 28,913 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 938.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,339 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 11,151 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,912,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 982,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,469,000 after acquiring an additional 39,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 168,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,251,000 after acquiring an additional 36,882 shares during the last quarter. 11.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S. A. B. de C. V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, Zacatecas, Ciudad Juárez, and Reynosa cities.

