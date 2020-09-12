Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) Upgraded to Buy by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on OMAB. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Bradesco Corretora downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort to a hold rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort stock opened at $36.85 on Tuesday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort has a fifty-two week low of $20.55 and a fifty-two week high of $67.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.39.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16). The business had revenue of $27.25 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 25.11%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 86.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 404.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S. A. B. de C. V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, Zacatecas, Ciudad Juárez, and Reynosa cities.

