Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (GOF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.18 on September 30th

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.182 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

GOF opened at $18.15 on Friday. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $10.42 and a 12 month high of $19.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.57.

About Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives such as writing covered call and put options to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

