Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (GOF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.18 on September 30th

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.182 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.
GOF opened at $18.15 on Friday. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $10.42 and a 12 month high of $19.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.57.
About Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund
