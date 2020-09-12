Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst (GBAB) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst (NYSE:GBAB) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.126 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.

Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst has decreased its dividend by 6.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst stock opened at $23.87 on Friday. Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $25.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.95.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Managed Duration Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

