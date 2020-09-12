Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst (GBAB) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

Posted by on Sep 12th, 2020

Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst (NYSE:GBAB) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.126 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.

Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst has decreased its dividend by 6.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst stock opened at $23.87 on Friday. Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $25.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.95.

Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst Company Profile

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Managed Duration Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?

Dividend History for Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst (NYSE:GBAB)

Receive News & Ratings for Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit