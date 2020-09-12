Haier Electronics Group (OTCMKTS:HRELF) Trading Down 0.3%

Haier Electronics Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRELF)’s stock price was down 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.32 and last traded at $3.32. Approximately 1,172 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 4,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.33.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HRELF shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Haier Electronics Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Haier Electronics Group in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Haier Electronics Group alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.94.

Haier Electronics Group Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of washing machines and water heaters under the Haier, Casarte, and Leader brands in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through three segments: Washing Machine Business, Water Heater and Water Purifier Business, and Channel Services Business.

Featured Story: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Haier Electronics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haier Electronics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.