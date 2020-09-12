Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) Given a €155.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €155.00 ($182.35) price objective on Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HNR1. HSBC set a €139.00 ($163.53) price target on shares of Hannover Re and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on shares of Hannover Re and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group set a €155.00 ($182.35) price target on shares of Hannover Re and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Independent Research set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on shares of Hannover Re and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Hannover Re in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €147.36 ($173.36).

FRA:HNR1 opened at €143.20 ($168.47) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €144.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is €145.40. Hannover Re has a one year low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a one year high of €116.37 ($136.91).

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

