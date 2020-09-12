Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) Given a €155.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Posted by on Sep 12th, 2020

Royal Bank of Canada set a €155.00 ($182.35) price objective on Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HNR1. HSBC set a €139.00 ($163.53) price target on shares of Hannover Re and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on shares of Hannover Re and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group set a €155.00 ($182.35) price target on shares of Hannover Re and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Independent Research set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on shares of Hannover Re and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Hannover Re in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €147.36 ($173.36).

FRA:HNR1 opened at €143.20 ($168.47) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €144.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is €145.40. Hannover Re has a one year low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a one year high of €116.37 ($136.91).

About Hannover Re

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

See Also: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Analyst Recommendations for Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1)

Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit